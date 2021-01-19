How, when and where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Triad.
Forsyth County:
https://journalnow.com/news/local/need-a-covid-19-test-heres-how-when-and-where-to-get-tested-in-forsyth/
Davidson County:
https://journalnow.com/news/local/davidson-county-announces-covid-19-vaccination-scheduling-for-this-week/
Guilford County residents register here healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle or call 336-641-7944 and select Option 2.
Outside Guilford county, register at conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Promise Keepers Virtual Men’s Marriage Summit Jan 23 - January 19, 2021
- Alpha Pregnancy Support with Bonnie Laney - January 19, 2021
- Traffic Alerts - January 19, 2021