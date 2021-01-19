How, when and where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Triad.

Forsyth County:

https://journalnow.com/news/local/need-a-covid-19-test-heres-how-when-and-where-to-get-tested-in-forsyth/

Davidson County:

https://journalnow.com/news/local/davidson-county-announces-covid-19-vaccination-scheduling-for-this-week/

Guilford County residents register here healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle or call 336-641-7944 and select Option 2.

Outside Guilford county, register at conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.