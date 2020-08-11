NCWorks: Drive-Thru Career Fair (Aug 12)

NCWorks: Drive-Thru Career Fair this Wednesday (AUG 12)

The career fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Area Wide Protective on West Meadowview Road in Greensboro.

Area Wide Protective delivers traffic management services in support of infrastructure projects, construction, and utility work to improve roadways and communities across the country. Attendees must wear face masks and practice social distancing.

https://www.ncworks.gov/vosnet/jobbanks/joblist.aspx