NCHE Homeschool convention sign up now…

‘Early Bird Registration’ for the annual NCHE Homeschool convention in Winston-Salem continues through Feb 28.
Conference dates: May 30-June 1, 2019
Conference Features include: Inspiring, Bible based speakers, Huge Vendor Hall, College Fair and more!
DETAILS: https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/
