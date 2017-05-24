Search
NCHE Homeschool Conference starts Thursday in Winston-Salem

Verne HillMay 24, 2017

Several helpful things to know…

*Can I still register for the NCHE Homeschool conference?

 YES – You can register on-site. Can’t make it for the entire conference? That’s OK.  If you want to attend a few of the talks or happenings, NCHE offers $5 dollar event tickets. *And if you can only come on Saturday, NCHE offers a special Saturday-only discount price.

 

*What about parking??

FREE parking for the conference will be offering at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Park at the Fairgrounds and take a shuttle to and from the Benton. There will be three to six round trips per hour between noon and 10pm on Thursday and 7:30am and 10pm on Friday. For more information and other parking options see the website. http://www.nche.com/conference

 

*Thinking about Homeschooling?  Wanna know more?

If you are a beginning homeschooler and would like to hear more about homeschooling in NC (and the law) there will be a FREE session on Thursday afternoon at 1pm in the Gaines Ballroom at the Embassy Suites Hotel.  You do not need to be registered for the conference to attend this talk. **Diane Allen, with the NC Division of Non-Public Education will be the featured speaker.

 

NCHE Conference Details: http://www.nche.com/conference

 

 

