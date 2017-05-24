NCHE Homeschool Conference starts Thursday in Winston-Salem

Several helpful things to know…
*Can I still register for the NCHE Homeschool conference?
YES – You can register on-site. Can’t make it for the entire conference? That’s OK. If you want to attend a few of the talks or happenings, NCHE offers $5 dollar event tickets. *And if you can only come on Saturday, NCHE offers a special Saturday-only discount price.
*What about parking??
FREE parking for the conference will be offering at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Park at the Fairgrounds and take a shuttle to and from the Benton. There will be three to six round trips per hour between noon and 10pm on Thursday and 7:30am and 10pm on Friday. For more information and other parking options see the website. http://www.nche.com/conference
*Thinking about Homeschooling? Wanna know more?
If you are a beginning homeschooler and would like to hear more about homeschooling in NC (and the law) there will be a FREE session on Thursday afternoon at 1pm in the Gaines Ballroom at the Embassy Suites Hotel. You do not need to be registered for the conference to attend this talk. **Diane Allen, with the NC Division of Non-Public Education will be the featured speaker.
NCHE Conference Details: http://www.nche.com/conference
