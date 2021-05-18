NCHE Homeschool Conference May 27-29, 2021

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference is set for May 27-29, 2021 in downtown Winston-Salem.

(Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott)

Pre-registration ends this Thursday, May 20. Details: https://www.nche.com/thrive/.

You can also register onsite, May 27-29, in Winston-Salem.

UPDATE: Masks and social distancing are no longer mandatory for the conference; but they are recommended. Also, the occupancy restrictions have been lifted. Socially distanced sections will be available.

Conference Features

Knowledgeable and Inspiring Speakers

Huge Vendor Hall

Engaging Children’s Program

Fun and Educational Teen Activities

Entertaining Talent Showcase

Informative College Fair

Regional Gatherings

Special Group Gatherings

Homeschool Mentoring

Pictured below: The Hill girls (Bailey and Mariah) attending NCHE homeschool graduation (different years) before heading off to college. We really enjoyed the annual NCHE conferences! Worth the investment! -Verne and Paula Hill, Midway