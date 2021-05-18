NCHE Homeschool Conference May 27-29, 2021

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference is set for May 27-29, 2021 in downtown Winston-Salem.
(Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott)
Pre-registration ends this Thursday, May 20. Details: https://www.nche.com/thrive/.
You can also register onsite, May 27-29, in Winston-Salem.
UPDATE: Masks and social distancing are no longer mandatory for the conference; but they are recommended. Also, the occupancy restrictions have been lifted. Socially distanced sections will be available.
Conference Features
Knowledgeable and Inspiring Speakers
Huge Vendor Hall
Engaging Children’s Program
Fun and Educational Teen Activities
Entertaining Talent Showcase
Informative College Fair
Regional Gatherings
Special Group Gatherings
Homeschool Mentoring
Pictured below: The Hill girls (Bailey and Mariah) attending NCHE homeschool graduation (different years) before heading off to college. We really enjoyed the annual NCHE conferences! Worth the investment! -Verne and Paula Hill, Midway
