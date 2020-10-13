NCDOT: Beware of ‘Deer Season’, tips

Animal-Vehicle Crashes Soar in Latest Annual NCDOT Report

There was an increase of more than 2,300 crashes in 2019 when compared to the 2018 statewide total, with the overall figure reaching 20,331 crashes. October, November and December are the 3 worst months for animal related crashes. Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes statewide. Most crashes (45%) occur between 6pm and midnight.

NCDOT: Helpful tips for motorists…

Although it does not decrease the risk of being in a crash, wearing a seat belt gives you a better chance of avoiding or minimizing injuries if you hit a deer or other animal.

Always maintain a safe amount of distance between your vehicle and others, especially at night. If the vehicle ahead of you hits a deer, you could also become involved in the crash.

Slowdown in areas posted with deer crossing signs and in heavily wooded areas, especially during the late afternoon and evening.

Most deer-vehicle crashes occur where deer are more likely to travel, near bridges or overpasses, railroad tracks, streams and ditches. Be vigilant when passing through potentially risky landscapes.

Drive with high beams on when possible and watch for eyes reflecting in the headlights.

Deer often travel in groups, so if you see one deer near a road, be alert that others may be around.

If you see deer near a road, slow down and blow your horn with one long blast.

Do not swerve to avoid a collision with deer.

If your vehicle does strike a deer. Get your vehicle off the road if possible and call 911

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2020/2020-10-12-animal-vehicle-crashes-soar.