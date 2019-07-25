Search
NCAE loosing members. Is there another choice?

Verne HillJul 25, 2019Comments Off on NCAE loosing members. Is there another choice?

Despite leading high-profile teacher rallies in Raleigh the last two years, the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) continues to lose members.

The latest membership numbers, published earlier this week, found the NCAE had close to 29,000 total members in 2017-18, a decline of 6% from the previous year.

Over the past five years NCAE total membership has fallen 33.5%. The only other state to experience a greater percentage decline over the same time period was New Hampshire (47.4%).  https://www.nccivitas.org/civitas-review/teachers-continue-leave-ncae/

 

Below are links to alternative educator organizations…

Christian Educators Association International

Teachers Saving Children

Association of American Educators

You have legal rights and cannot be forced to support the NEA.

https://www.lifeissues.org/category/programming/radio-programming/life-issues-radio-programming/

 

NEA alternative: Association of American Educators

The Association of American Educators (AAE) is the largest national, non-union, professional educator organization, advancing the profession by offering a modern approach to educator empowerment and advocacy—promoting professionalism, collaboration and excellence without a partisan agenda.  AAE is committed to a teaching profession that is student-oriented, well respected, and personally fulfilling.  AAE serves members in all fifty states and welcomes professionals from all education entities. *Membership is $16.50 per month which includes $2 million professional liability insurance, employment rights coverage, professional resources and many other benefits. Visit aaeteachers.org for further information.

https://www.aaeteachers.org/index.php/your-rights/forced-unionism

 

NOTE: For over three decades the National Education Association or NEA has denied they have a position on abortion.  This is the nation’s largest teachers’ union in the nation and they’ve recently stated what we’ve known all along – they support an extreme pro-abortion position.  The NEA recently passed a New Business Item that supports a “fundamental right to abortion under Roe v. Wade.”  This means they support abortion on demand throughout pregnancy.  Teachers, you have a right not to support the NEA.  Visit www.lifeissues.org and click on the microphone icon where you can get information on your rights and alternatives to the NEA.

Read more: NEA Officially Supports Extreme Abortion

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

