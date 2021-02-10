A great opportunity to interview with top companies in the Triad –with a focus on jobs in Davie County – all from the comfort of your home!
NC Triad: Virtual ‘Get Hired Event’ happening today (Feb 10) between 10-2pm.
*Participants will be able to browse participating companies, job opportunities and speak to HR reps in real time virtually.
*You do not currently need to be located in Davie County to attend, and all education and skill levels are welcome. FREE event.
Register to participate: https://findyourcenternc.com/gethired-feb10/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Freezing rain on elevated surfaces later in the week. - February 10, 2021
- NC Triad: Virtual ‘Get Hired Event’ Wednesday (Feb 10) - February 10, 2021
- Guilford County: Covid Hardship Grants Available - February 10, 2021