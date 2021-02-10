NC Triad: Virtual ‘Get Hired Event’ Wednesday (Feb 10)

A great opportunity to interview with top companies in the Triad –with a focus on jobs in Davie County – all from the comfort of your home!

NC Triad: Virtual ‘Get Hired Event’ happening today (Feb 10) between 10-2pm.

*Participants will be able to browse participating companies, job opportunities and speak to HR reps in real time virtually.

*You do not currently need to be located in Davie County to attend, and all education and skill levels are welcome. FREE event.

Register to participate: https://findyourcenternc.com/gethired-feb10/