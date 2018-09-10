NC. Triad preparing for Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence is now a powerful Category 2 storm with sustained winds over 100 mph. Landfall predictions include Wrightsville Beach / Wilmington area.

*Get the latest info on Hurricane Florence from the National Hurricane Center. https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/#Florence

A State of Emergency has been issued in North and South Carolina and Virginia ahead of the storm. Impact on central NC (Triad): Threat of damaging wind, tornadoes, and prolonged, extremely heavy rainfall, is increasing.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/carolinas-could-start-feeling-hurricane-florence-s-fury-as-soon/article_d48082e8-ceff-5cda-a5eb-e959fd9260ad.html

*UNC Wilmington has issued a voluntary evacuation for students

Starting at NOON today (Sept. 10): Classes are canceled including all university-sponsored events and athletics, including Fall Family and Alumni Weekend (Sept. 14-15). A mandatory campus evacuation may be issued later in the week… https://uncw.edu/news/2018/09/Alert-UNCW-Issues-Voluntary-Evacuation-for-Students,-Starting-at-12-p.m.,-Monday,-Sept.-10.html