Beginning next year, high schoolers will be required to take a class in personal finance before they can graduate. The finance course will include the true cost of credit, managing a credit care, borrowing money for large purchases, home mortgages, credit scoring and paying for post-secondary education. The new state requirement will apply to students entering ninth grade in the 2020-2021 school year. The Dispatch
https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190805/new-state-law-requires-high-schoolers-to-take-personal-finance-class
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- NC Students: Reading, Writing and Finances? - August 5, 2019
- Chick-Fil-A blows away the competition, open just 6 days a week - August 5, 2019
- Is this the end for the minivan? - August 5, 2019