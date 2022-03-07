NC: Severe Weather Preparedness Week 2022

A statewide Tornado Drill is planned for Wednesday morning (March 9) at 9:30am.
‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ for North Carolina March 06 – 12, 2022
Monday’s focus: Thunderstorms and Tornadoes
https://www.weather.gov/rah//severeprep / https://www.readync.gov/
