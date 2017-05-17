Search
NC Senator collapses during DC road race

Verne HillMay 17, 2017Comments Off on NC Senator collapses during DC road race

Breaking: NC Senator Thom Tillis collapsed this morning during a Washington, D.C. race.

The 57-year-old Tillis, at first appeared unconscious, was given CPR on the scene. He was seen on the ground being administered to by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

Tillis was competing in the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race which “attracts scores of members of Congress, high-ranking political appointees, Generals, Admirals, television correspondents, print reporters, Federal Judges and other Washington VIPs.”

Tillis is the junior North Carolina senator, elected to the Senate in November 2014 after serving in the North Carolina legislature from 2009-2015.

Tillis and wife (Susan) with two children.

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

