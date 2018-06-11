NC Recall on pre-cut melons…

Check your fridge! Pre-cut watermelon, cantaloupe and fruit medleys produced by Caito Foods are being recalled due to a salmonella outbreak in 8 states including North Carolina. The recalled melon was shipped to Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods. If you have these products at home, return them to the store for a refund. https://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2018/06/cut-fruit_recall_melon_recalle.html