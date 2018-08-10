NC Real ID: What you need to know…

Expect longer wait times at your local DMV office (where you get your driver’s license (ID) updated or renewed).

The deadline for those NC Real IDs is still two years off (October 2020).

Starting in October 2020, people who fly commercial airlines in the US will need to show two forms of identification – or just show your Real ID NC driver’s license – one with a gold star in the upper right hand corner.

It will just make boarding a little easier. The Real ID is OPTIONAL, but now is the time to consider getting one before the 2020 deadline.

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/frequently-asked-questions.aspx

Unlike a simple NC driver’s license renewal, you must bring in several ‘documents’ to a DMV office to get a Real ID. Cannot be done online!

Requirements: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/requirements.aspx

NOTE: This is mainly for the ladies: If your name has changed and does not match the name on your certified birth certificate, passport or other identifying information, you must provide a proof of name change, such as a certified marriage certificate, certified divorce decree or a certified document from the courts or Register of Deeds.

https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/article216304040.html

Why should I get a REAL ID? The federal government will begin requiring stricter identification standards to board a commercial flight or to enter a federal facility, including courthouses and military bases, as well as nuclear plants. The REAL ID will be sufficient to board a plane or enter facilities where the public is required to show ID. To fly, those without a REAL ID will be required to show another form of identification, such as a passport, Department of Defense ID or one of dozen other IDs listed on the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s website, www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.

Military bases require two forms of identification if you don’t have a REAL ID.

Locate a DMV office in your area…

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx