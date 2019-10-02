Search
NC Real ID: What you need to know

Verne Hill Oct 02, 2019

One Year Away.  North Carolina residents have one year to get that gold ‘STAR’ on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID credential.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, federal agencies will enforce the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings. BTW: The N.C. REAL ID is completely optional. Learn more: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/requirements.aspx

