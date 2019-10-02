NC Real ID: What you need to know

One Year Away. North Carolina residents have one year to get that gold ‘STAR’ on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID credential.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, federal agencies will enforce the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings. BTW: The N.C. REAL ID is completely optional. Learn more: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/requirements.aspx
