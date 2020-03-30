NC Price Gouging Law in Effect

Nearly half of the price gouging complaints have to do with ‘grocery items ’including hand sanitizer and cleaning products.

Too much: North Carolina’s attorney general (Josh Stein) said his office has received ‘dozens’ of price gouging complaints so far during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of emergency declaration on March 10 triggered the state’s price gouging law, which basically states “charging too much in times of crisis”.

https://www.wbtv.com/2020/03/17/price-gouging-complaints-made-amid-covid-pandemic-nc-ag-says/

North Carolina’s price gouging law applies to all levels of the supply chain from the manufacturer to the distributor to the retailer. Info: 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

To file a complaint online: https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/