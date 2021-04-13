NC ‘pauses’ J&J COVID-19 vaccine TFN…

Breaking: NC-DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, during a press conference this afternoon following the recommendations of the FDA and CDC, have paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until (we) learn more”.
NCDHHS pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clot concerns
This morning: Federal health officials have recommended a ‘pause’ in the use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of blood clots “out of an abundance of caution.” So far, the CDC and FDA are reviewing six reported cases in the US.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/04/13/covid-us-recommends-pause-j-j-vaccine-after-reports-blood-clots/7200817002/
