NC moving into Phase 2.5 on Friday (SEPT 4) at 5pm. Details…

Phase 2.5: Governor Cooper announcing the ‘easing of some restrictions’ in North Carolina beginning this Friday (Sept 4) at 5pm and lasting through October 2, 2020.

What does that mean?

-Mass gathering limits will increase: 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors (from the current limit of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors).

-Playgrounds may open.

-Museums and aquariums may open at 50% capacity.

-Gyms and indoor exercise facilities, such as yoga studios, martial arts, and rock climbing, as well as skating rinks, bowling alleys, indoor basketball, volleyball etc., may open at 30% capacity.

NEW: Outdoor visitation will be allowed at nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities. Nursing homes must meet several requirements. *This new Order is effective September 4 at 5 PM through September 22, 2020.

FYI: Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment facilities, amusement parks, dance halls will remain closed. Large venues remain subject to the mass gathering limits.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Learn more…

https://governor.nc.gov/news/north-carolina-move-phase-25

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/Phase-2.5-FAQ.pdf