Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog NC Drivers could see an increase in insurance premiums?

NC Drivers could see an increase in insurance premiums?

Verne HillFeb 05, 2019Comments Off on NC Drivers could see an increase in insurance premiums?

Like

6 easy steps to a better, cheaper car insurance policy!

https://clark.com/insurance/how-to-shop-for-auto-insurance/

 

Drivers in North Carolina could see a 7.6% increase in insurance premiums if the 2019 request by the N.C. Rate Bureau is approved. The bureau represents the state’s insurance companies and is a separate entity from the N.C. Department of Insurance.

BTW: North Carolina is one of the least expensive states for car insurance. https://www.journalnow.com/business/triad-drivers-could-get-hit-with-more-expensive-auto-insurance/article_4d75faa3-e8bd-5c82-8ae9-eea37c54684d.html

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday News, February 06, 2019
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

(NEW) Christian films coming to theaters in 2019

Verne HillFeb 06, 2019

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerFeb 06, 2019

The Time capsule at Thruway Shopping Center will be opened later this month

Verne HillFeb 06, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
20
Sun
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Jan 20 – Feb 28 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2019 Everyone who drops[...]
Jan
27
Sun
8:45 am Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 27 @ 8:45 am – Mar 31 @ 10:45 am
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 https://www.daveramsey.com/fpu#in-progress=0&center=36.105232,-80.204244 336.996.7388
Feb
6
Wed
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 6 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 3 @ 8:30 pm
Financial Peace University is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” $129.00 http://www.camelcitychurch.com/financial-peace-university/ 336.406.9955  
Feb
7
Thu
6:00 pm Kindergarten Open House @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Kindergarten Open House @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Feb 7 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Enjoy a presentation from the current Sheets Memorial Christian School K5 Class for a better understanding of K5 goals, Cost & Benefits of SMCS, Tour the K5 Classroom, and a Q& A in the Cafeteria[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes