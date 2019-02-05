NC Drivers could see an increase in insurance premiums?

6 easy steps to a better, cheaper car insurance policy!
https://clark.com/insurance/how-to-shop-for-auto-insurance/
Drivers in North Carolina could see a 7.6% increase in insurance premiums if the 2019 request by the N.C. Rate Bureau is approved. The bureau represents the state’s insurance companies and is a separate entity from the N.C. Department of Insurance.
BTW: North Carolina is one of the least expensive states for car insurance. https://www.journalnow.com/business/triad-drivers-could-get-hit-with-more-expensive-auto-insurance/article_4d75faa3-e8bd-5c82-8ae9-eea37c54684d.html
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- (NEW) Christian films coming to theaters in 2019 - February 6, 2019
- The Time capsule at Thruway Shopping Center will be opened later this month - February 6, 2019
- Job: Drive a promo truck filled with chocolate across the US? - February 6, 2019