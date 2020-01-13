Search
NC DOT: Driving in Wet Weather

Verne Hill Jan 13, 2020

Reminder: Keep your headlights ON, while using your windshield wipers – regardless of the time of day. It’s smart! And it’s the law!

*Drive at least 5 to 10 mph slower than the speed limit on wet pavement.

*Be ready for sudden stops. Allow at least twice the normal following distance between vehicles.

*Signal for turns and brake earlier than usual on wet pavement

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/driving-safety/Pages/wet-weather.aspx

Verne Hill

