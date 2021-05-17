NC DMV Resumes Saturday Hours at 16 Offices

As of May 15. 2021, walk-in customers will be accepted at 16 DMV locations from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

*Eight of those offices will focus on road testing to help reduce the backlog of teenaged drivers who are required by state law to pass a road test to gain their Level 3 Full Provisional license.

Those offices Greensboro West…

*The other eight offices will offer in-house testing for permits and licenses and other services on Saturdays, but they will not be doing any road testing. Those offices include Greensboro East and Winston-Salem South.

