NC DMV Resumes Saturday Hours at 16 Offices

As of May 15. 2021, walk-in customers will be accepted at 16 DMV locations from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
*Eight of those offices will focus on road testing to help reduce the backlog of teenaged drivers who are required by state law to pass a road test to gain their Level 3 Full Provisional license.
Those offices Greensboro West…
*The other eight offices will offer in-house testing for permits and licenses and other services on Saturdays, but they will not be doing any road testing. Those offices include Greensboro East and Winston-Salem South.
https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2021/2021-05-12-dmv-saturday-extended-driver-license.aspx
