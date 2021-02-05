NC DMV: Is your your regular license plate 7 years old?

If your regular license plate is at least seven years old, you will be getting a ‘new’ plate for your vehicle. Replacement plates will be free to vehicle owners.

This is part of a 2019 law creating a ‘plate replacement mandate’.

*You are encouraged to return your ‘older’ plate, but there is no penalty for keeping it.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triangle-sandhills/news/2020/12/31/replacement-plan-for-nc-license-plates-begins-with-new-year

NC-DMV: Standard ‘Plate Options’ for your new license plate

1-“First in Flight” with the Wright Brothers plane

2-“First in Freedom“ a nod to the American Revolution with the feather

3-“In God We Trust” https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/title-registration/license-plates/Pages/default.aspx