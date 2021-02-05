Search
NC DMV: Is your your regular license plate 7 years old?

Verne Hill Feb 05, 2021

If your regular license plate is at least seven years old,    you will be getting a ‘new’ plate for your vehicle. Replacement plates will be free to vehicle owners.

This is part of a 2019 law creating a ‘plate replacement mandate’.

*You are encouraged to return your ‘older’ plate, but there is no penalty for keeping it.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triangle-sandhills/news/2020/12/31/replacement-plan-for-nc-license-plates-begins-with-new-year

NC-DMV: Standard ‘Plate Options’ for your new license plate

1-“First in Flight” with the Wright Brothers plane

2-“First in Freedom a nod to the American Revolution with the feather

3-“In God We Trust” https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/title-registration/license-plates/Pages/default.aspx

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Verne Hill

WBFJ Your Family Station

