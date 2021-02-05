NC DMV: Is your your regular license plate 7 years old?

If your regular license plate is at least seven years old, you will be getting a ‘new’ plate for your vehicle. Replacement plates will be free to vehicle owners.
This is part of a 2019 law creating a ‘plate replacement mandate’.
*You are encouraged to return your ‘older’ plate, but there is no penalty for keeping it.
https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triangle-sandhills/news/2020/12/31/replacement-plan-for-nc-license-plates-begins-with-new-year
NC-DMV: Standard ‘Plate Options’ for your new license plate
1-“First in Flight” with the Wright Brothers plane
2-“First in Freedom“ a nod to the American Revolution with the feather
3-“In God We Trust” https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/title-registration/license-plates/Pages/default.aspx
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Friday News, February 05, 2021 - February 5, 2021
- Truliant Federal Credit Union: Some services will be unavailable this weekend - February 5, 2021
- Have you check your tire pressure lately? - February 5, 2021