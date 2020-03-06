NC DMV: Real ID Express Days in Kernersville March 7, April 4, 2020

Do you have your REAL ID yet?
The first “Real ID Express Day” in our area will be this Saturday (MARCH 7) at the Kernersville DMV office (810-A N. Main Street) from 8am – 4pm this Saturday.
Note: The Kernersville DMV will only handle REAL ID express transactions on a first-come, first-served basis.
**The next “Real ID Express Day” will be open on April 4, 2020 at the Kernersville DMV
More details on North Carolina’s Real ID requirements can be found at ncrealid.gov.
