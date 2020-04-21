NC DMV: Driver License Office Changes

The open offices will be transitioned to handle appointment-only visits and will limit the number of customers allowed inside at the same time, depending on the office size.

Driver License Office Changes during COVID-19 Outbreak

They will also no longer conduct road tests except for commercial driver’s license and medical reassessments.

All customers for the driver license offices will be asked to complete a wellness questionnaire provided by the state health officials to mitigate the potential spread of the virus in our driver license offices. You can check on the status of your local office on the DMV website.

Check ahead: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx

April 20 UPDATE: This PDF lists​​​​​​​​​​​ which offices remain open and which have now closed.