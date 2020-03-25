NC Cities, Counties are adding additional restrictions due to coronavirus

*Beginning at 5pm today (March 25), Guilford County residents are ordered not to gather in groups larger than 10. The use of public playgrounds is prohibited.

*Mecklenburg County which includes Charlotte has issued a “stay-at-home” order for residents beginning Thursday for the next 3 weeks.

(NEW) Durham has issued “Stay-At-Home” order effective Thursday 6pm til April 30. Wake County expected to make a similar order soon.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/guilford-county-orders-gatherings-limited-to-or-fewer-prohibits-use/article