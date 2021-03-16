NC BAM: Navigating COVID and the Digital Divide

North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry (or NC-BAM) is holding virtual TRAINING SESSIONS on April 13, 2021 to educate the faith community on ways they can help seniors access the limited appointments for aging adults. www.ncbam.org

‘Bridging the Gap’ – Virtual ’Leadership Conference happening April 13, 2021 from 10am -1pm. FREE (registration required) Info call 877 506 2226 https://bchfamily.regfox.com/ncbam-registrations

*Samantha Allred, with North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry chats with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about ways that NC BAM is connecting our aging population with Covid-19 vaccine information. Listen now…

NC-BAM has recently discovered that aging adults are not able to access vaccine appointments due to a great ‘digital divide’. Many appointments are accessed online and through healthcare portals, pharmacy accounts etc. Many aging adults don’t have the technology or ability to navigate these appointments.

Mobilizing faith-based leaders to help seniors find their spot and take their shot. Navigating COVID 19 Vaccination Availability and Locations for our Senior population