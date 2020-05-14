ONE HOPE is a dedicated outreach of North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry (or NC BAM) that provides a spiritual response to social isolation and loneliness among older North Carolinians.
The outreach features the NC BAM HOPE LINE, available daily 9am – 9pm. The toll-free number is 866.578.HOPE
Verne chats with Whitney Brooks about the Hope Line…
Whitney Brooks is a nationally board certified Integrative Health Coach through Duke Integrative Medicine.
This “Healthy Aging Cheerleader” served on the planning committee One Hope and developed the specialized training that is provided
to all Hope Line volunteers at NC BAM.
www.wswhitneybrooks.com
North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry
Thomasville, NC 27361
336.474.1221
