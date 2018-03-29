NBC to air “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” Easter Sunday night (8pm)

Search
Verne Hill Mar 29, 2018

This live musical spectacular ‘based’ on the groundbreaking rock opera from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” stars John Legend, Alice Cooper and Sara Bareilles.  Originally conceived as a concept album that hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, the show eventually made its way to the stage in 1971.

*Set during the final week of Jesus’ life, the story is told from the perspective of infamous betrayer Judas Iscariot…

NBC Easter Sunday night 8-10:15pm ET

https://www.nbc.com/jesus-christ-superstar?nbc=1

