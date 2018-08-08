Search
NBAs Chris Paul gives $2.5M to Alma Mater

Verne Hill Aug 08, 2018

The university will use the ‘gift’ to expand and upgrade the Wake Forest men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms. 

NOTE: It’s the largest donation by a former Wake Forest basketball player. Chris Paul is a Winston-Salem native.  He played at West Forsyth before being recruited by the Demon Deacons.

