NBAs Chris Paul gives $2.5M to Alma Mater

The university will use the ‘gift’ to expand and upgrade the Wake Forest men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms.
NOTE: It’s the largest donation by a former Wake Forest basketball player. Chris Paul is a Winston-Salem native. He played at West Forsyth before being recruited by the Demon Deacons.
NBA’s Chris Paul gives $2.5M to Wake Forest
Verne Hill
