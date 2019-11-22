Navigating awkward political conversations

Political angst: Just bringing up politics can usher in an argument.

Talking politics at the dinner table over the holidays is bound to cause tension among some families. More than half of Americans say talking about politics with people they disagree with is generally stressful and frustrating (according to a 2018 national Pew Research study)

Good News: Just 29% of Americans who are attending a Thanksgiving dinner said politics is somewhat likely to be talked about…

