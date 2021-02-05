Sponsored by The American Heart Association, the goal of National Wear Red Day – to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women. FYI: Heart disease and stroke claim the lives of one in three women.
Good News: Roughly 80% of cardiovascular diseases are ‘preventable’ through healthy lifestyle changes!
More info at www.goredforwomen.org.
