National Wear Red Day for Good Heart Health

Organized by the American Heart Association, National Wear Red Day and the movement strives to promote awareness among women regarding heart disease and stroke.
The Good News: Even modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health and lower your risk by as much as 80%.
Some of the key points…
follow an exercise routine
eat a healthier diet
visit your doctor for important tests
Details: https://goo.gl/bntcv7
