National Wear Red Day

Wear red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women. Sponsored by the American Heart Association
Heart Facts: Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age. Cardiovascular disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined. Good News: Modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health and lower your risk by as much as 80 percent.
Details on a heart healthy lifestyle: https://www.goredforwomen.org/en/get-involved/give/wear-red-and-give
