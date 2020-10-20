National Teen Driver Safety Week

Fact: Car crashes are still the leading cause of fatalities among teens.
One in three teens admit to ‘texting while driving’. Research has found that texting while driving increases a teen’s crash risk by 23 times.
- Talk to your teen about the rules and responsibilities involved in driving.
- Share some stories and statistics related to teen drivers and distracted driving.
- Remind your teen often that driving is a skill that requires the driver’s full attention.
- Texts and phone calls can wait until arriving at his or her destination.
- Restricting the number of passengers your teen can have, or the hours your teen can drive, is a very effective way to minimize distraction for your teen driver.
- Talk about the consequences of distracted driving and make yourself and your teen aware of your State’s penalties for talking or texting on a phone while driving.
- Set consequences for distracted driving.
- If your teen breaks a distraction rule you’ve set, consider suspending your teen’s driving privileges, further limiting the hours during which they can drive, or limiting the places where they can drive.
- Set the example by keeping your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel while driving.
- Be consistent between the message you tell your teen and your own driving behaviors. Novice teen drivers most often learn from watching their parents.
