National Sunglasses Day

Experts say wearing sunglasses is a must for proper eye-health.
-Sunglasses help us see on a bright sunny day
-They also block harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.
-Experts: Wear sunglasses on cloudy days.
Sunburn of the eye? A painful eye condition (called ultraviolet keratitis) is a ‘painful’ temporary condition including blurred vision and light sensitivity.
Apply sunscreen to your eye lids? YES…
5 to 10% of all skin cancers originate on the eyelids, as a direct result from overexposure to UV rays. Close your eyes and apply sunscreen to your entire face, and be sure to wear UV-blocking sunglasses to give your sensitive eyelid skin added protection.
TEST: Expensive vs Cheap Sunglasses. Does price matter?
Good Morning America tested several ‘cheaper and pricey’ pairs of sunglasses – all claiming to block 100% of harmful UV rays. A spectro-photo-meter was used to measure the UV light going through the lenses.
Bottom line: ALL of the sunglasses tested blocked transmission of UVA and UVB rays, providing 100% UV protection.
So what do people get when they spend a lot of money of sunglasses?
More durable frames and a more comfortable fit. But, you will likely LOOSE
those sunglasses anyway…so go cheap?!? -ABC News / https://goo.gl/dTdtFf
