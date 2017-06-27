Search
National Sunglasses Day

National Sunglasses Day

Verne Hill, Jun 27, 2017

Experts say wearing sunglasses is a must for proper eye-health.

-Sunglasses help us see on a bright sunny day

-They also block harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

-Experts: Wear sunglasses on cloudy days.

 

Sunburn of the eye?  A painful eye condition (called ultraviolet keratitis) is a ‘painful’ temporary condition including blurred vision and light sensitivity.

 

Apply sunscreen to your eye lids? YES…

5 to 10% of all skin cancers originate on the eyelids, as a direct result from overexposure to UV rays. Close your eyes and apply sunscreen to your entire face, and be sure to wear UV-blocking sunglasses to give your sensitive eyelid skin added protection.

 

TEST:  Expensive vs Cheap Sunglasses. Does price matter?

Good Morning America tested several ‘cheaper and pricey’ pairs of sunglasses – all claiming to block 100% of harmful UV rays. A spectro-photo-meter was used to measure the UV light going through the lenses.

Bottom line: ALL of the sunglasses tested blocked transmission of UVA and UVB rays, providing 100% UV protection.

So what do people get when they spend a lot of money of sunglasses?

More durable frames and a more comfortable fit. But, you will likely LOOSE

those sunglasses anyway…so go cheap?!?    -ABC News / https://goo.gl/dTdtFf

