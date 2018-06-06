Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

Verne HillJun 06, 2018Comments Off on National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

Like

For every person who dies by suicide annually, there are another 278 people who have thought seriously about suicide who don’t kill themselves, and nearly 60 who have survived a suicide attempt.

*The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 1-800-273-8255

*You don’t have to be a mental health professional to help someone in your life that may be struggling. Learn the Lifeline’s 5 steps that you can use to help a loved one that may be in crisis on the News Blog…    https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

 

Related story…  Iconic fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday in her New York City apartment of an apparent suicide. She was only 55 years old.  Kate Spade is survived by her husband and 13-year-old daughter.  Kate had refused treatment for mental illness and was instead self-medicating with alcohol suggested Reta Saffo, Kate’s older sister. “I will say this was not unexpected by me. Sometimes you simply cannot SAVE people from themselves!”   https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

**Safe Drop-Off locations for unwanted medications

Verne HillJun 06, 2018

Bringing awareness to the Opioid Crisis

Verne HillJun 06, 2018

Wednesday News, June 06, 2018

Verne HillJun 06, 2018

Community Events

Jun
7
Thu
7:00 pm Jonathan & Melissa Helser @ Carolina Theatre (Greensboro)
Jonathan & Melissa Helser @ Carolina Theatre (Greensboro)
Jun 7 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Jonathan & Melissa Helser are current members of Bethel Music Special Guest: Jason Upton Tickets: $31.50 (VIP)  /  $16.50 (General Admission) https://tickets.carolinatheatre.com 336.333.2605 Presented by The Cageless Birds
Jun
9
Sat
8:00 am Yard Sale @ Union Cross Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Yard Sale @ Union Cross Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 9 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Building Project 336.769.2411
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jun 9 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
10:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jun 9 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
11:30 am Car Wash & Bake Sale @ Pet Supplies Plus (Winston-Salem)
Car Wash & Bake Sale @ Pet Supplies Plus (Winston-Salem)
Jun 9 @ 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
Proceeds: St. Anne’s Episcopal Church “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry! 336.750.0677
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes