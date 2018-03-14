National School Walkout: Prayer will be the focus of one school

Search
Verne HillMar 14, 2018

Officials with Greenbrier Christian Academy want to give their students a way to remember the victims of Parkland, Florida – and be a part of the national discussion – while praying for the victims and their families.

The Christian school in Chesapeake, Virginia will be participating in the National School Walkout Wednesday morning, but with a different focus – prayer.

The school will set up a memorial of 17 empty chairs each with the name of one of the victims from Stoneman Douglas High School, along with a rose, in front of the auditorium. Approximately 200 students ranging from grades 7-12 will be divided into 17 groups. Each group will be assigned one of the victims.

The students will walk out of their classroom at 10am this morning and file past the 17 empty chairs – to a designated part of campus.

There, each student group will pray for the families of the victims, the country, and the nation’s schools for 17 minutes.

“Our students are definitely excited about the ability to participate in a national discussion but do it in a positive way. It will be a time to shine God’s love on the victims and the people who are hurting right now…”   -Danielle Gullickson, community director with Greenbrier Christian Academy

 SOURCE: CBN News  https://goo.gl/Lkm69c

 

March 14 marks one month since that deadly school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.  Students across that nation are planning a ‘school walkout’ in protest of school violence at 10am this morning…

 What happens if I don’t want to walk out?

Can a teacher join in the walkout?

Experts tackle some of the most asked questions   https://goo.gl/B3eBG3

