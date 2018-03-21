National Poison Prevention Week

MYTH: Poisons aren’t that big of a deal.

Fact: Accidental poisoning is the biggest cause of unintentional injury in the US

60% of accidental poisonings involve medications…

Experts recommend storing all medicines and other potentially poisonous products up high, out of sight and locked up, just so little ones don’t accidentally get into them. Also, dispose of unwanted medications and other hazardous products properly.

If you suspect someone has ingested something poisonous, call the Poison Help Hotline at 800-222-1222 (available 24-7)

EVENT this Thursday: High Point police will be at the Publix on N. Main Street in High Point from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Thursday (March 22) collecting unused and expired prescription and over-the-counter medications. SOURCE: High Point Enterprise

TIPS TO PREVENT POISONINGS

*Be prepared for an emergency. Keep the national, free Poison Helpline number at your fingertips by saving the number in your mobile phone: 1-800-222-1222

*Practice safe storage habits. Always store medicines and hazardous substances up, away, and out of sight of children. Keep these substances in their original, child resistant containers.

*Read and follow all labels and directions. Review medicine and product labels before you use them, especially before giving medicine to children.

*Detect invisible threats. Have a working carbon monoxide detector in your home. http://www.aapcc.org/prevention/nppw/