National Pizza Day is this Friday (Deals)

National Pizza Day is this Friday (FEB 9)

Chuck E. Cheese’s – Chuck E. Cheese’s is constantly updating its printable pizza coupons. You can find them all here, based on your location. Current specials include $2 off any large pizza and a package of one medium one-topping pizza, two soft drinks and 25 Play Points for $21.99.

Cici’s Pizza – Enjoy all-you-can-eat pizza for less than $6 at participating locations.

Domino’s – Celebrate with these pizza offers:

* Choose two or more items from a select menu for $5.99 each. Includes medium two-topping pizzas.

* Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas are $8.99.

* Get one large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Donatos – For a limited time (with coupon code), you can buy one large pizza and get another large pizza for 50% off. Or, use this coupon code to get $5 off orders over $25.

Hungry Howie’s – “Score two medium one-topping pizzas plus Howie Bread for $15, plus other combo deals (see list here).

Godfather’s Pizza – Get any two large one-topping pizzas for $22 at participating locations.

Papa John’s – Get 25% off regular-priced menu items. Plus find more BOGO specials and combo deals here.

Pizza Hut – Pizza Hut lists its current deals here, including an online-only special for a $7.99 large two-topping pizza.

Pizza Inn – Order the Family Feast online and get two medium two-topping pizzas, a medium Cheesebread and medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert for $22.99. Online orders only. Valid at participating locations through Feb. 25, 2018.

