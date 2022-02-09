National Pizza Day (Feb 09)

Deals and specials for national pizza day: www.brandeating.com/2022/02/2022-national-pizza-day-deals-and-specials-on-february-9-202.html

Pizza Fun facts…

-Americans eat approximately 100 acres of pizza each day, or 350 slices per second.

-The average pizzeria uses roughly 55 pizza boxes per day.

-Pepperoni is our ‘favorite topping’ on average.

-Thin crust pizza is the most popular form of crust worldwide.

-Breakfast Pizza? 36% of Americans believe that pizza can be a breakfast meal.

-Bottom line: 94% of Americans eat pizza ‘regularly’.

-Saturday is the most popular night for eating pizza. (maybe NOT this weekend with the Super Bowl on Sunday!) https://www.picklemans.com/news/10-fun-pizza-facts.php

Dominos will PAY you to ‘pick-up’ your pizza?

Like many other restaurants across the country, Domino’s is facing a shortage of workers. The restaurant chain just unveiled a “Carryout Tips” promotion that rewards customers with a $3 “tip” (aka an online credit) if they choose to pick up their pizza!

The promotion continues thru May 22. https://www.today.com/food/restaurants/dominos-carryout-credit-rcna14261