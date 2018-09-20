Search
National Pepperoni Pizza Day and more…

Verne Hill Sep 20, 2018

Today is National Pepperoni Pizza Day (Sept 20, 2018)

Get deals at all the major pizza restaurants including CicisGet a medium pepperoni pizza for takeout just $3.99 each with a coupon Thursday only – limit three per order. Plus, through Sept. 30, get a $5 large one-topping pizza to go with an offer included in the MyCicis app.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/09/20/deal-day-thursday-how-get-free-queso-and-sushi-plus-pizza-deals/1343379002/

 

Free Queso Day at Moe’s (Thursday)

It’s the ninth annual Free Queso Day at participating Moe’s locations.

Get a free six-ounce cup of the cheesy dip, no purchase necessary.

Chips and salsa are also free at Moe’s

 

Free Sushi Day at P.F. Chang’s

Dine in (TODAY) at participating P.F. Chang’s  restaurants and get a free eight-piece Spicy Tuna or California Roll. To get the deal, mention it to your server. There’s a limit of one per customer, but “is not limited to a maximum per table.”

Last year, P.F. Chang’s served nearly 93,000 sushi rolls nationwide.

Learn more at www.freesushiday.com.

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
