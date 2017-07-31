National Night Out: Archdale

Archdale’s 1st National Night Out this Tuesday (Aug 1) 5-8pm at 101 Bonnie Place in Archdale!
Enjoy live music, bounce houses, food, carnival games, pop corn, sno cones, cotton candy, local organizations to deliver information, armored truck, fire trucks, police cars and the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine! Please join us for a FREE night of fun, food and games.
WHAT IS NATIONAL NIGHT OUT?
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstance
Verne Hill
