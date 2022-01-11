March for Life in DC (FRI, Jan 21, 2022)

Watch the live-streamed event on their website, Facebook, and YouTube channel. National March for Life in Washington, DC planned for Friday, January 21, 2022. https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/
*Pre-Rally Concert will feature Matthew West (11am-noon).
March for Life Rally: noon – 1pm
March for Life: 1pm – 4pm
Updates at https://www.facebook.com/marchforlife/
