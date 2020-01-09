Thursday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
- Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.
• Send a card of support to your local police department
• Proudly display a blue light in support of law enforcement. Most importantly, if you see a police officer, thank a police officer.
https://www.concernsofpolicesurvivors.org/lead
