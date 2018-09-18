National Hamburger Day Freebies and Deals

*Please note that participation may vary by franchise and location

Back Yard Burgers: Get a free burger when you join the Clubhouse loyalty program.

Best Buy: Get up to $50 off select grills at Best Buy. In the market for a smart grill? The Char-Broil Smartchef TRU-Infrared Gas Grill is marked down by more than $150. This grill is Wi-Fi compatible and lets you check up on your burgers while you’re in another room via your phone.

BurgerFi: Get the BurgerFi cheeseburger for $1 on Sept. 18.

Fuddruckers: Monday through Thursday all day (and Friday until 4 p.m.), get the FUDD$ Value Meal. For cheeseburgers, that means a quarter-pound cheeseburger, fries and a 20-oz. drink for $8. At participating locations only.

Johnny Rockets: Get a free burger with purchase when you sign up for the Rocket E-Club.

Kohl’s: Get up to 50% off on select George Foreman grills.

Mooyah: For a limited time, the Oktoberfest burger is back. It features Certified Angus beef, melted Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onion, fresh kraut and French’s mustard on a potato bun.

Sears: Get up to 25% off select grills, including charcoal grills, gas grills and electric grills.

Sonic: Every Tuesday (National Cheeseburger Day happens to fall on a Tuesday), get half price cheeseburgers 5 p.m. to close. Plus, the Carhop Classic deal is back at Sonic. Get a Quarter Point Double Cheeseburger plus medium tater tots for $2.99 all day.

Walmart: Get Rollback pricing on select grills, including portable grills.

Wayback Burger: Download the new Wayback App by Monday Sept. 17 and get rewarded with a buy-one-get-one-free special on the Cheeeesy Burger on Sept. 18.

Wendy’s: For the entire month of September, get a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger” with any purchase. This offer is available only to those who have the Wendy’s app.

White Castle: Through September, get six Bacon Cheese Sliders for $6.99.