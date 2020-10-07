NOTE: The Greensboro Fire Department is hosting a free Facebook LIVE virtual cooking class on TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m. The class is sponsored by Culinary U of the Triad. Dee Shelton (fire and life safety educator with the Greensboro Fire Department) will be on hand to ‘pepper in’ some fire safety tips.

Visit the City of Greensboro Fire Department Facebook page for details.

BTW: During the class, you’ll learn how to make Fried Buttermilk Chicken Tenders.

It’s National Fire Prevention Week Oct 4 – Oct 10

Fire officials say ‘unattended cooking’ is the #1 cause of fires in the kitchen.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/top-tips-for-fire-safety-during-national-fire-prevention-week/

Cook with Caution:

Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol don’t use the stove or stovetop.

Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet (1 metre) around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried

If you have a small (grease) cooking fire and decide to fight the fire:

On the stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

If you have any doubt about fighting a small fire:

Just get out! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.

Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number from outside the home.

Smoke alarms save lives:

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom. They should also be outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home. Install alarms in the basement.

Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.

It is best to use interconnected smoke alarms. When one smoke alarm sounds, they all sound.

Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

Current alarms on the market employ different types of technology including multi-sensing, which could include smoke and carbon monoxide combined.

Today’s smoke alarms will be more technologically advanced to respond to a multitude of fire conditions, yet mitigate false alarms.

A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall. Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet (3 meters) from the stove.

People who are hard-of-hearing or deaf can use special alarms. These alarms have strobe lights and bed shakers.

Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/top-tips-for-fire-safety-during-national-fire-prevention-week