Wally DeckerJun 01, 2018Comments Off on National Donut Day …

TODAY IS NATIONAL DONUT DAY! – and, a Number of Businesses, including – In-Town Donuts (Winston Salem AND Kernersville) – Krispy Kreme – Walmart – and, even Edible Arrangements… Ok, at Edible Arrangements you don’t get a Free Donut – but, rather – a Free Apple, with a Hole in it, Dipped in Chocolate! Some Restrictions Apply, and these are while supplies last, so first come, first serve!
http://www.journalnow.com/relishnow/dining/where-to-get-a-free-doughnut-or-donut-if-you/article_158c2d6c-8dbf-5a01-b3e3-03ad0bb19d94.html

