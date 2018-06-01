National Donut Day …
Wally DeckerJun 01, 2018
TODAY IS NATIONAL DONUT DAY! – and, a Number of Businesses, including – In-Town Donuts (Winston Salem AND Kernersville) – Krispy Kreme – Walmart – and, even Edible Arrangements… Ok, at Edible Arrangements you don’t get a Free Donut – but, rather – a Free Apple, with a Hole in it, Dipped in Chocolate! Some Restrictions Apply, and these are while supplies last, so first come, first serve!
http://www.journalnow.com/relishnow/dining/where-to-get-a-free-doughnut-or-donut-if-you/article_158c2d6c-8dbf-5a01-b3e3-03ad0bb19d94.html
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
