National Day of Prayer 2019

National Day of Prayer happens Thursday, May 2, 2019
“Love one another… Just as I have loved you” John 13:34
https://nationaldayofprayer.org/
GOVERNMENT
- Federal: executive, legislative, judicial
- State: executive, legislative, judicial
- Local: executive, legislative, judicial, police, fire, first responders
Pray for these leaders and civil servants to Love One Another by valuing one another, respecting one another, and working together for the greater good of our nation.
MILITARY
- Courageous and wise leaders
- God’s protection
- Continual dependence on God
Pray for all military leaders and personnel to Love One Another because love is a powerful force when unity is critical to victory.
MEDIA ARTS
- Communicators of truth
- Sharing inspirational stories
- Respecting others
Pray for all persons who are working in media and arts to Love One Another by respecting all persons and sharing inspirational stories that illustrate the power of love.
BUSINESS
- Leaders of honesty and integrity
- Creators of economic blessing
- Helpers and givers to local community
Pray for business leaders to comprehend their great opportunity to create powerful, effective, and productive teams and businesses that win when they Love One Another.
EDUCATION
- Highly values truth
- Expects excellence
- Prepares students to win
Pray for administrators, teachers, and faculty teams who will Love One Another so they can create a culture of love and respect for every student. Pray for students to rise up together, loving one another and making a difference in the future of America.
CHURCH
- Biblically-based, Christ-centered
- Holy Spirit-empowered
- Great Commission-driven
Pray for pastors and churches to model and exemplify Jesus’ words, Love One Another, to a world that needs the love of Christ desperately. Raise up a Love One Another movement across America.
FAMILY
- Follow the Bible
- Practice forgiveness
- Love One Another
Pray for families to live Jesus’ teaching, Love One Another, to create families that follow the Bible and practice love and forgiveness.
https://nationaldayofprayer.org/prayer-guide
https://nationaldayofprayer.org/articles/prayer-priorities-for-america-april-2019-pray-for-the-7-centers-of-influence-in-america/486
Love One Another needs to become a movement that also infiltrates every part of American life when the church is experiencing this movement within their own fellowship.
Followers of Christ need each other more than ever before. While certain secondary doctrinal differences will exist, we need to unite around the beliefs that:
The Bible is God’s infallible Word; it is Truth without any mixture of error.
Jesus is the Son of God and the hope of the world; therefore, salvation is faith alone in Christ alone.
We must focus our lives, churches, and futures on taking the gospel of Jesus Christ to every person in America and across the world.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- National Day of Prayer 2019 - April 25, 2019
- AARP: McDonald’s wanting older workers - April 25, 2019
- Thursday News, April 25, 2019 - April 25, 2019