National Day of Prayer 2019

National Day of Prayer happens Thursday, May 2, 2019

“Love one another… Just as I have loved you” John 13:34

https://nationaldayofprayer.org/

GOVERNMENT

Federal: executive, legislative, judicial

State: executive, legislative, judicial

Local: executive, legislative, judicial, police, fire, first responders

Pray for these leaders and civil servants to Love One Another by valuing one another, respecting one another, and working together for the greater good of our nation.

MILITARY

Courageous and wise leaders

God’s protection

Continual dependence on God

Pray for all military leaders and personnel to Love One Another because love is a powerful force when unity is critical to victory.

MEDIA ARTS

Communicators of truth

Sharing inspirational stories

Respecting others

Pray for all persons who are working in media and arts to Love One Another by respecting all persons and sharing inspirational stories that illustrate the power of love.

BUSINESS

Leaders of honesty and integrity

Creators of economic blessing

Helpers and givers to local community

Pray for business leaders to comprehend their great opportunity to create powerful, effective, and productive teams and businesses that win when they Love One Another.

EDUCATION

Highly values truth

Expects excellence

Prepares students to win

Pray for administrators, teachers, and faculty teams who will Love One Another so they can create a culture of love and respect for every student. Pray for students to rise up together, loving one another and making a difference in the future of America.

CHURCH

Biblically-based, Christ-centered

Holy Spirit-empowered

Great Commission-driven

Pray for pastors and churches to model and exemplify Jesus’ words, Love One Another, to a world that needs the love of Christ desperately. Raise up a Love One Another movement across America.

FAMILY

Follow the Bible

Practice forgiveness

Love One Another

Pray for families to live Jesus’ teaching, Love One Another, to create families that follow the Bible and practice love and forgiveness.

https://nationaldayofprayer.org/prayer-guide

https://nationaldayofprayer.org/articles/prayer-priorities-for-america-april-2019-pray-for-the-7-centers-of-influence-in-america/486

Love One Another needs to become a movement that also infiltrates every part of American life when the church is experiencing this movement within their own fellowship.

Followers of Christ need each other more than ever before. While certain secondary doctrinal differences will exist, we need to unite around the beliefs that:

The Bible is God’s infallible Word; it is Truth without any mixture of error.

Jesus is the Son of God and the hope of the world; therefore, salvation is faith alone in Christ alone.

We must focus our lives, churches, and futures on taking the gospel of Jesus Christ to every person in America and across the world.