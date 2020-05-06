National Day of Prayer is May 7

This year’s theme for the National Day of Prayer is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth” based on Habakkuk 2:14
“for the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”
PRAY FOR AMERICA: SEVEN CENTERS OF INFLUENCE IN OUR NATION
Government
Military
Media
Business
Education
The Church
Family
The National Day of Prayer National Observance Broadcast will take place Thursday evening from 8pm – 10pm. LIVESTREAM https://www.facebook.com/natlprayer/
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
