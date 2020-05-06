National Day of Prayer is May 7

This year’s theme for the National Day of Prayer is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth” based on Habakkuk 2:14

“for the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”

PRAY FOR AMERICA: SEVEN CENTERS OF INFLUENCE IN OUR NATION

Government

Military

Media

Business

Education

The Church

Family

https://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/

The National Day of Prayer National Observance Broadcast will take place Thursday evening from 8pm – 10pm. LIVESTREAM https://www.facebook.com/natlprayer/