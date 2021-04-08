National Day of Prayer on May 6, 2021

National Day of Prayer happening Thursday, May 6, 2021

“Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty” II Corinthians 3:17

Details on local prayer events: www.nationaldayofprayer.org

LOCAL: This year’s ‘mid-day prayer gathering’ in Greensboro will be in-person (outside). Location: Governmental Plaza, downtown Greensboro off South Greene Street (11:50am-1:20pm) on Thursday, May 6, 2021.